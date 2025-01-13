UAE and Azerbaijan Forge Stronger Ties Amidst Global Sustainability Efforts

In a significant diplomatic meeting that underscores the interwoven interests of the UAE and Azerbaijan, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly received Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). The leaders focused on fostering bilateral ties while addressing pressing global challenges.

President Mohamed bin Zayed commended Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). He acknowledged President Aliyev's leadership as pivotal to the conference's success, emphasizing the UAE's commitment to collaborative global action.

During their discussions at Qasr Al Shati, topics spanned economic collaboration, renewable energy projects, and joint initiatives in sectors of mutual interest. Highlighting ongoing efforts, the leaders noted joint wind and solar energy ventures between Masdar and SOCAR, reinforcing the nations' commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)