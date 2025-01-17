Left Menu

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf to Resign Over Controversial Ceasefire Agreement

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israeli Minister for Periphery Development, plans to resign following the passing of a controversial ceasefire agreement. Firm in opposition, Wasserlauf empathized with a father of a captive, expressing deep conflict over the decision he described as against conscientious imperatives and potentially disastrous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel's Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, has announced his intention to resign from the government should the proposed ceasefire agreement be approved.

During a heart-wrenching encounter, Wasserlauf visited the home of a parent whose daughter is among the kidnapped women expected to be released under the deal. Overcome with emotion, Wasserlauf shared a poignant moment with the father, emphasizing the unbearable nature of the decision this deal presents.

Describing the agreement as misaligned with moral obligations, Wasserlauf warned of its long-term implications, which he fears could lead to significant bloodshed. The Cabinet is set to decide on the ceasefire agreement on Saturday night, a decision that weighs heavily on Wasserlauf and his political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

