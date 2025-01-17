Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf to Resign Over Controversial Ceasefire Agreement

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel's Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, has announced his intention to resign from the government should the proposed ceasefire agreement be approved.

During a heart-wrenching encounter, Wasserlauf visited the home of a parent whose daughter is among the kidnapped women expected to be released under the deal. Overcome with emotion, Wasserlauf shared a poignant moment with the father, emphasizing the unbearable nature of the decision this deal presents.

Describing the agreement as misaligned with moral obligations, Wasserlauf warned of its long-term implications, which he fears could lead to significant bloodshed. The Cabinet is set to decide on the ceasefire agreement on Saturday night, a decision that weighs heavily on Wasserlauf and his political future.

