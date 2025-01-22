Water Woes: Uyghur Wells Shut Down Amid Controversy in Xinjiang

Authorities in China have taken steps to shut down water wells dug by Uyghur farmers across three Xinjiang villages, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA). These villages, including Achchiq in Yopurgha County, lie at the fringe of the arid Taklamakan Desert, predominantly inhabited by Uyghurs.

The crackdown follows the discovery of 46 illegal wells in another Xinjiang region, primarily dug by Han Chinese settlers to cultivate cotton and vegetables, straining water supplies. Despite this, no measures have been taken against these Han-operated wells. Footage shared by Zumrat Dawut, a Uyghur exile in Virginia, reveals the recent dismantling of Uyghur-dug wells in Achchiq village, intensifying concerns over water scarcity.

Critics see the clampdown as damaging to local communities. Dawut, who documents China's treatment of Uyghurs, frequently shares evidence from Chinese social media to global platforms like Facebook, drawing notable attention. RFA reports that the Achchiq village security director confirmed the closure of 'illegal' wells while acknowledging involvements in operations within villages 6, 7, and 8 since February 2024. Another official from Terim village noted forced purchases of water from the state-run Production and Construction Corps. These developments have heightened alarm over strained access to water resources among Uyghur communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)