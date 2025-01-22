Dubai Hosts 50th Arab Health: MoHAP's Vision for Future Healthcare Unveiled

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is set to make a significant impact at the 50th edition of Arab Health, the largest healthcare event in the Middle East, which will be held from January 27 to 30, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the theme 'Emirates Health,' MoHAP plans to introduce a range of transformative projects and state-of-the-art services that align with its vision for a comprehensive healthcare sector. The initiatives are designed to fortify the UAE's healthcare system in alignment with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will provide a platform for MoHAP to display cutting-edge healthcare innovations, including advancements in the Hayat Organ Donation Programme and AI integration for improved service delivery. The ministry aims to foster partnerships, exchange knowledge, and explore groundbreaking solutions introduced by international technology companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)