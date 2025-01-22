Sharjah's Real Estate Soars to New Heights with Record Growth in 2024

The Sharjah real estate sector showcased exceptional growth in 2024, reaching transaction volumes of AED 40 billion, reflecting a 48% increase from the previous year. The surge marks the highest volume since 2008, as the emirate draws a diverse pool of investors, benefitting from a stable economy and attractive investment climate.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, attributed the success to supportive governance and strategic investments, which attracted investors from 120 nationalities worldwide. Underpinned by growth-driving initiatives and major infrastructure development, investor confidence in Sharjah's real estate is on the rise.

Continued influx driven by population growth, urban expansion, and diversified real estate products further appeal to international investors. With foreign and Gulf nationals now allowed real estate ownership, the emirate saw properties traded by various nationalities surge to 45,676 in 2024. Efforts to harness this trend signal ongoing robust growth for Sharjah's real estate landscape in the coming years.

