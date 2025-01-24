Left Menu

India Reaffirms Stance Amid US Deportation Wave: A Move Towards Legal Immigration

In response to the US's large-scale deportation initiative, India has reinforced its opposition to illegal immigration. The Ministry of External Affairs has pledged to facilitate the return of Indian nationals overstaying or undocumented abroad, underscoring a strong bilateral relationship with the US amidst immigration policy scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:27 IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the sweeping deportation operations underway in the United States, India has reiterated its firm stance against illegal immigration. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized its commitment to facilitating the return of Indian nationals who are overstaying or lacking documentation in the US or elsewhere. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the intrinsic link between illegal immigration and organized crime.

Jaiswal assured that India would repatriate Indians pending proper verification of their nationality. During his US visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar broached visa-related delays with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, arguing that smoother visa processes would enhance the bilateral economic and cultural exchange.

The deportation surge in the US, proclaimed by White House, underscores a stringent immigration policy agenda. President Trump's campaign promises of decisive deportation actions are in motion, highlighted by arrests and expulsions of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, concerns about immigration policy shifts raise apprehension within the Indian community in the US, even as Trump extols the H-1B visa system's benefits for skilled immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

