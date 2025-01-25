Surge of Honour Killings Raises Alarming Concerns in Sindh

In a distressing trend, honour killings in Sindh, Pakistan, have led to the deaths of eight individuals, including five women, in just three days, according to Geo News. This uptick underscores the persistent brutality linked to outdated traditions.

One case involved Bhoral Chachar, who confessed to shooting his daughter-in-law and her alleged lover after finding them in a compromising position. Police have taken Chachar into custody, alongside the murder weapon, and are investigating further following the incidents near District Ghotki.

Meanwhile, in Larkana, another tragic event unfolded when a man shot and killed both his wife and a young man. Despite recent regulations against such violent customs, these treacherous killings continue unabated, with rights groups calling for stricter enforcement of existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)