Left Menu

Surge of Honour Killings Raises Alarming Concerns in Sindh

In Sindh, Pakistan, a troubling rise in so-called 'honour killings' has resulted in eight deaths across several districts. The victims, mostly women, were murdered over alleged infractions of cultural norms. Despite strengthened laws, these brutal acts continue, highlighting the persistent challenge of addressing gender-based violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:43 IST
Surge of Honour Killings Raises Alarming Concerns in Sindh
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a distressing trend, honour killings in Sindh, Pakistan, have led to the deaths of eight individuals, including five women, in just three days, according to Geo News. This uptick underscores the persistent brutality linked to outdated traditions.

One case involved Bhoral Chachar, who confessed to shooting his daughter-in-law and her alleged lover after finding them in a compromising position. Police have taken Chachar into custody, alongside the murder weapon, and are investigating further following the incidents near District Ghotki.

Meanwhile, in Larkana, another tragic event unfolded when a man shot and killed both his wife and a young man. Despite recent regulations against such violent customs, these treacherous killings continue unabated, with rights groups calling for stricter enforcement of existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025