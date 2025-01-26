Pakistan Forces Neutralize 30 Terrorists in Counter-Terror Operations

Pakistan's security forces reportedly killed 30 terrorists in a series of operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ARY News citing the military. The operations in Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Khyber district were based on intelligence reports and aimed at dismantling terrorist groups reportedly involved in attacks against security forces and civilians.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the operation in Lakki Marwat resulted in 18 terrorists killed and six injured. Another mission in Karak led to the neutralization of eight terrorists. These operations, targeting groups that have long troubled the region, are part of an ongoing campaign to restore peace and security.

In a separate engagement in Khyber district's Bagh area, security personnel reportedly neutralized four terrorists, including prominent leaders. The forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the terrorists who had a record of involvement in adverse activities. Concurrently, operations in North Waziristan resulted in nine other terrorists being neutralized or apprehended, emphasizing Pakistan's ongoing commitment to counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)