Left Menu

Pakistan Forces Neutralize 30 Terrorists in Counter-Terror Operations

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan security forces conducted multiple operations resulting in the elimination of 30 terrorists, including key leaders. Operations in Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Khyber district led to significant neutralizations and recovery of weapons, amid continuing efforts to tackle terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:58 IST
Pakistan Forces Neutralize 30 Terrorists in Counter-Terror Operations
Representative Image (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces reportedly killed 30 terrorists in a series of operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ARY News citing the military. The operations in Lakki Marwat, Karak, and Khyber district were based on intelligence reports and aimed at dismantling terrorist groups reportedly involved in attacks against security forces and civilians.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the operation in Lakki Marwat resulted in 18 terrorists killed and six injured. Another mission in Karak led to the neutralization of eight terrorists. These operations, targeting groups that have long troubled the region, are part of an ongoing campaign to restore peace and security.

In a separate engagement in Khyber district's Bagh area, security personnel reportedly neutralized four terrorists, including prominent leaders. The forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the terrorists who had a record of involvement in adverse activities. Concurrently, operations in North Waziristan resulted in nine other terrorists being neutralized or apprehended, emphasizing Pakistan's ongoing commitment to counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025