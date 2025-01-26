Left Menu

Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan: A Persistent Crisis

Reports reveal multiple enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with Pakistani forces allegedly detaining individuals in different districts. Families remain in distress, seeking answers for missing loved ones. Despite some individuals returning home, many remain unaccounted for, fueling widespread fear and demands for accountability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:04 IST
Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan: A Persistent Crisis
Eight individuals reported missing in Balochistan (Photo: X/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have once again come under scrutiny as reports indicate that at least eight individuals have gone missing after reportedly being detained by Pakistani forces. The Balochistan Post highlights the grim situation, with Awaran district witnessing the disappearance of two shepherd brothers, Musafir Pasran and Ilahi Bakhsh, from Tank Harkshan village. Their brother Garebo suffered a similar fate just a week earlier, and all remain unaccounted for. Simultaneously, Akhtar Mohammad from Zahidabad in Mashkay was detained around the same period and has not been seen since.

In Panjgur district, a January 19 raid conducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies and security forces in Majboorabad Bostan and Isai villages led to the detention of three men: Yasir, son of Yaseen; Hayat, son of Wali Mohammad; and Jaleel, son of Abdul Khaliq. The reasons for their arrests and their current whereabouts remain unknown to their families, effectively classifying them as forcibly disappeared.

The Kech district also reported an incident involving Siraj Baloch, son of Nasrullah, who was allegedly abducted by Pakistani forces from the village of Minaaz in Buleda Tehsil on January 11, 2025. His family's search has so far been in vain. In a rare positive turn of events, two individuals previously considered disappeared, Israr and Mohammad Atif, have returned home, bringing relief to their worried families. However, these cases underline the persistent crisis in Balochistan, where many families continue to seek accountability amid mounting allegations against security forces and intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025