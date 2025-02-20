Supreme Court Calls for Accountability in Adjournment Requests

In a significant move, the Supreme Court censured the practice of adjournment requests made citing senior advocates without their consent. This followed an incident where a lawyer sought adjournment using the name of senior advocate Harish Salve.

A bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed discontent, emphasizing that apologies should be addressed to the court as an institution rather than an individual judge. They noted a concerning trend among junior barristers, who, they said, might underestimate the importance of formal gestures like apologies.

Reiterating the court's stance, the bench clarified that the name of a senior advocate does not suffice for adjournment. Nonetheless, the court granted the request, later, aiming to rectify any misconception that such adjournments are guaranteed.

(With inputs from agencies.)