Odisha Government Demands Accountability from KIIT Post Tragedy

The Odisha government has called on KIIT to take swift action against employees implicated in the mistreatment of students, a decision catalyzed by the tragic suicide of a Nepalese student in a hostel room. In response to the tragedy and growing concerns, arrests have been made and apologies issued.

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, contacted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging for the dismissal of personnel accused of mistreatment. Subsequently, the state issued instructions to KIIT to restore trust among Nepalese students, many of whom have not returned due to fear of reprisals.

The troubling scenario escalated when students, forcibly removed from hostels, found themselves abandoned without travel arrangements. Following a thorough investigation, police arrested 10 employees, and KIIT took disciplinary action against certain staff, yet the student community remains shaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)