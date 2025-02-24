Left Menu

Odisha Government Demands Accountability from KIIT Post Tragedy

The Odisha government has mandated KIIT to take action against staff involved in student mistreatment following a Nepalese student's suicide. This decision comes after Nepal's foreign minister urged for the removal of misbehaving staff. Arrests have been made, and the institute has since apologized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:34 IST
Odisha Government Demands Accountability from KIIT Post Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has called on KIIT to take swift action against employees implicated in the mistreatment of students, a decision catalyzed by the tragic suicide of a Nepalese student in a hostel room. In response to the tragedy and growing concerns, arrests have been made and apologies issued.

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, contacted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging for the dismissal of personnel accused of mistreatment. Subsequently, the state issued instructions to KIIT to restore trust among Nepalese students, many of whom have not returned due to fear of reprisals.

The troubling scenario escalated when students, forcibly removed from hostels, found themselves abandoned without travel arrangements. Following a thorough investigation, police arrested 10 employees, and KIIT took disciplinary action against certain staff, yet the student community remains shaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025