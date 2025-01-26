India's 76th Republic Day: A Global Celebration of Unity and Diversity

On Sunday, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with great fervor. The events unified the Indian diaspora, friends of the nation, and local communities from China and Nepal.

In Shanghai, the occasion was marked by the unfurling of the National Flag, the rendition of the National Anthem, and cultural performances showcasing India's unity and diversity. Consul General Pratik Mathur read the President's address, echoing the patriotic spirit among attendees.

In Kathmandu, celebrations included a flag-hoisting ceremony followed by financial assistance for ex-servicemen's families, demonstrating India's dedication to its veterans. The event also highlighted educational support initiatives, emphasizing the strengthening of India-Nepal ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)