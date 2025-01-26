Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day: A Global Celebration of Unity and Diversity

India's 76th Republic Day was marked by vibrant celebrations in Shanghai and Kathmandu, involving the Indian diaspora and local communities. Events included flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, and tributes to India's leadership. Significant financial support was also provided to ex-servicemen's families in Nepal, strengthening India-Nepal relations.

Republic Day celebrations in Shanghai (Photo/Consulate General of India Shanghai). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated India's 76th Republic Day with great fervor. The events unified the Indian diaspora, friends of the nation, and local communities from China and Nepal.

In Shanghai, the occasion was marked by the unfurling of the National Flag, the rendition of the National Anthem, and cultural performances showcasing India's unity and diversity. Consul General Pratik Mathur read the President's address, echoing the patriotic spirit among attendees.

In Kathmandu, celebrations included a flag-hoisting ceremony followed by financial assistance for ex-servicemen's families, demonstrating India's dedication to its veterans. The event also highlighted educational support initiatives, emphasizing the strengthening of India-Nepal ties.

