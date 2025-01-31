Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a noteworthy visit to the culturally rich Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto during his official four-day trip to Japan. The castle has stood witness to pivotal events in the 400 years following its construction.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid his respects at the Sanjusangendo Temple. Nijo-jo Castle, completed in 1603 by order of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the inaugural Shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate, symbolizes the unification of Japan following prolonged civil strife, heralding over two and a half centuries of peace.

The longevity of the Tokugawa regime, which extended across fifteen generations, underscores one of Japan's longest periods of stability. After the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600, Ieyasu was appointed Shogun in 1603. Nijo-jo served as the backdrop for the proclamation of this pivotal shift in power, with the Shogun occasionally residing in the castle.

In 1614, Ieyasu's victorious return from the Siege of Osaka Castle further solidified Tokugawa dominance. The 1624 renovations for Emperor Go-Mizuno-o's visit underscored the shogunate's stability. However, in 1867, the fifteenth Shogun, Yoshinobu, announced the restoration of imperial governance, paving the way for the Meiji Period's rapid modernization.

The Nijo-jo Castle remains a testament to both the dawn and dusk of Japan's feudal era, housing treasures from the golden age of Japanese architecture, specifically the early Edo period.

