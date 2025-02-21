Left Menu

Matildas Suffer Crushing Defeat Against Japan in SheBelieves Cup

The Matildas faced a major setback in a 4-0 defeat to Japan during the SheBelieves Cup, raising questions about their defensive strategies. Coach Tom Sermanni called the match a "wake-up call" as the team prepares for the Asian Cup, facing challenges both on and off the field.

Updated: 21-02-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:43 IST
Australia women's coach Tom Sermanni harshly criticized his full-strength Matildas team after they suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Japan in Houston during the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

Mina Tanaka struck twice in the first half, setting up another for Maika Hamano, while Moeka Minami completed the drubbing with a late header. Defensive lapses were blamed for three of the goals, leaving interim coach Sermanni visibly frustrated.

"The most disappointing thing was... some of the goals we conceded were very poor, quite uncharacteristic," said the 70-year-old Scot. The loss serves as a wake-up call for Australia, who are set to host the Asian Cup next year amidst off-field controversies involving captain Sam Kerr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

