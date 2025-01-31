IDF Haruv Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Jenin Operation

In a daring counter-terrorism operation, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the elite Haruv unit successfully neutralized two terrorists during a raid in Jenin. The operation turned tragic as Sgt. Liam Hezi lost his life, while five others sustained injuries.

The ongoing mission saw Haruv forces engaged in intense combat as they stormed a building where the terrorists were holed up. This marked another critical move in IDF's efforts to curb terror activities in the region.

Despite setbacks, the operation concluded with the terrorists being killed after a prolonged standoff. The IDF remains committed to restoring peace and security as it continues its presence and operations in Jenin.

