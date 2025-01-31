Left Menu

IDF Haruv Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Jenin Operation

In a high-stakes operation in Jenin, Israel Defense Forces' Haruv unit eliminated two terrorists. The operation, however, resulted in the death of IDF Sgt Liam Hezi and injuries to five other soldiers. The mission continues as Haruv forces remain active in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a daring counter-terrorism operation, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the elite Haruv unit successfully neutralized two terrorists during a raid in Jenin. The operation turned tragic as Sgt. Liam Hezi lost his life, while five others sustained injuries.

The ongoing mission saw Haruv forces engaged in intense combat as they stormed a building where the terrorists were holed up. This marked another critical move in IDF's efforts to curb terror activities in the region.

Despite setbacks, the operation concluded with the terrorists being killed after a prolonged standoff. The IDF remains committed to restoring peace and security as it continues its presence and operations in Jenin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

