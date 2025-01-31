Left Menu

India Raises Concerns Over UK Extremism Report and Stalled Extraditions with Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs criticized a UK report on extremism, stating it's well-known and should not be misleading. India also highlighted 26 pending extradition requests with Canada, pointing out a lack of action on criminals including those wanted on terror charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:32 IST
India Raises Concerns Over UK Extremism Report and Stalled Extraditions with Canada
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed response, the Ministry of External Affairs has criticized the UK Home Office's recent report on rising extremism, which mentions 'Hindu nationalism,' 'Islamist extremism,' and 'Khalistani extremism' in the United Kingdom. The ministry firmly stated that the nature of these threats is 'well known' and the report should not be 'condoned and falsely equated.'

During a press conference, Randhir Jaiswal addressed reports from the UK media, emphasizing, 'The separatist and extremist threat out of the UK is well known, and it should not be condoned. We are clear in our response.' Turning to Canada, Jaiswal highlighted the worrying backlog of extradition requests pending response, indicating no progress in over a decade.

Jaiswal disclosed that there are 26 extradition requests pending with the Canadian government, some dating back more than ten years. Among those sought are Gurjeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakbir Singh Landa, and Arshdeep Singh Gill, wanted on terror-related charges. The announcement follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mention of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a high-profile murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025