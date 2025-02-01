Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Eliminate 43 Terrorists in Major Operations

Pakistani forces neutralized 43 terrorists, including 23 in Balochistan and others linked to TTP in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan. The operations signify a substantial blow to terrorist factions in the region, including Fitna-Al-Khwarij. The missions involved several confrontations and were intelligence-based.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive crackdown, Pakistani forces have successfully eliminated 43 terrorists across multiple operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ARY News and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). These operations targeted various terrorist groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and involved intense confrontations.

The operations were carried out in Kalat and Harnai in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of 23 terrorists. This follows earlier missions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Pakistani security personnel killed four TTP members in an intelligence-driven operation in Dera Ismail Khan's Kaulachi area.

Significant clashes also transpired in North Waziristan, leading to the death of six TTP terrorists, but unfortunately, two Pakistani personnel — Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem — were also killed. The extensive operations, initiated since December 9, have marked a significant setback for terrorist groups active in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

