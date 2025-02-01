Left Menu

Trump Lauds Venezuela Hostage Return, Announces New Deportation Agreement

US President Donald Trump celebrates the return of American detainees from Venezuela and a new agreement facilitating the deportation of illegal Venezuelan nationals. The deal ensures the repatriation of gang-affiliated migrants and underscores strengthened US border security. Venezuela's release of detainees follows high-level talks with US envoy Richard Grenell.

Trump Lauds Venezuela Hostage Return, Announces New Deportation Agreement
US President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the return of American detainees from Venezuela, while announcing a new agreement with the country. The deal involves Venezuela taking back its nationals, including gang members who entered the US illegally. Trump stressed that border security is at its peak since his initial term.

Using the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "It's great to have the Venezuela Hostages back home." He highlighted Venezuela's commitment to reclaim its illegal migrants, including members of Tren de Aragua. "Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back," he posted. He emphasized record deportations of illegal migrants and criminals, with all countries agreeing to accept their nationals back.

Venezuela released six American detainees on Friday, following discussions between Nicolas Maduro's government and former US special missions envoy Richard Grenell, reported The Washington Post. The detentions were part of a crackdown on dissent post-Venezuela's July presidential election. The US, alongside the European Union, UK, and Canada, does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

