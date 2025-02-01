Global Devotees Embrace Unity and Spirituality at Maha Kumbh Mela

On Saturday, over 200 international devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, expressing admiration for the event's spiritual energy and impeccable organization. The attendees, including diplomats and spiritual seekers, lauded the convergence of faith and noted the seamless management of this massive gathering.

Among the devotees was a diplomat from the United States, who described the Kumbh as an incredible place where millions come together with a shared purpose of spiritual awakening. She highlighted the event's organized structure and expressed a desire to bring these teachings to Hollywood, believing it could transform the industry.

A New York devotee shared his repeated visits to the Kumbh, drawn by the spiritual vibrancy and the clear organization. Others from countries like Switzerland and Israel also echoed similar sentiments, marveling at the devotion and the well-managed festival environment. The Maha Kumbh continues until February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)