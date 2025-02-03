Left Menu

Israeli Delegation Heads to Thailand to Boost Workers Program

A notable Israeli delegation is scheduled to visit Thailand to discuss plans for increasing labor exchange, particularly within the agriculture sector. The proposal aims to double the influx of Thai workers and establish frameworks for construction and industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:29 IST
Israeli Delegation Heads to Thailand to Boost Workers Program
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): An influential delegation from Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Labor is set to travel to Thailand this Sunday night. The task force, led by Ronen Peretz, Director General of the Authority, will also include the participation of Moshe Nakash, Head of the Foreign Workers Administration, as they engage the Thai government in dialogue.

The main agenda of the discussions will focus on the possibility of increasing the number of agricultural workers entering Israel from Thailand. Presently, approximately 38,000 Thai agricultural workers are employed in Israel, and plans are underway to introduce about 13,000 more by 2025. This dialogue is aimed at doubling this workforce within the existing bilateral agreement.

Additionally, the delegation seeks to explore potential collaborations that could open opportunities for Thai workers in Israel's construction and industrial sectors. Meetings with relevant Thai officials have been scheduled, and the delegation is expected to return towards the end of the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025