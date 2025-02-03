Israeli Delegation Heads to Thailand to Boost Workers Program

Jerusalem [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): An influential delegation from Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Labor is set to travel to Thailand this Sunday night. The task force, led by Ronen Peretz, Director General of the Authority, will also include the participation of Moshe Nakash, Head of the Foreign Workers Administration, as they engage the Thai government in dialogue.

The main agenda of the discussions will focus on the possibility of increasing the number of agricultural workers entering Israel from Thailand. Presently, approximately 38,000 Thai agricultural workers are employed in Israel, and plans are underway to introduce about 13,000 more by 2025. This dialogue is aimed at doubling this workforce within the existing bilateral agreement.

Additionally, the delegation seeks to explore potential collaborations that could open opportunities for Thai workers in Israel's construction and industrial sectors. Meetings with relevant Thai officials have been scheduled, and the delegation is expected to return towards the end of the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)