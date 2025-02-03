Awami Tehreek Marches Against Indus River Canal Plans

In a significant demonstration, the Awami Tehreek (AT) staged a 12-kilometre march in Karachi, voicing strong opposition to the federal government's proposal to construct six canals on the Indus River and amend the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) Act. According to a report by Dawn, the march drew a diverse crowd, including women and children, marching from Ghaghar Phatak to Gulshan-i-Hadeed, carrying placards and banners. Led by AT's central president Advocate Vasand Thari and vice president Hooralnisa Palijo, the protest highlighted grave concerns over water resource allocation in Sindh.

Addressing the marchers, Vasand Thari accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of sanctioning the canal construction, describing it as an intentional move to deprive Sindh of essential water resources. Thari censured PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, alleging that he misled the public while the PPP government endorsed projects threatening Sindh's survival. Warned by Thari, the construction of new canals poses a greater risk than the Kalabagh Dam, endangering Sindh's future.

Furthermore, Thari criticized the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition for prioritizing elite interests over national assets. He warned that corporate farming could drive food shortages, displace farmers, and increase poverty by transferring land ownership to foreign corporations. Additionally, Thari condemned amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) as an effort to stifle free speech and democratic rights.

Simultaneously, the Sindh Hari Committee (SHC) and PPP-Shaheed Bhutto supporters organized protests in Hyderabad and Badin against the canal projects. SHC chief Samar Jatoi voiced skepticism about water availability claims and urged the Sindh government to clarify their position. The protests reflect growing tensions and demands for immediate government reassessment of the controversial projects, urging intervention from the Chief Justice of Pakistan to protect Sindh's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)