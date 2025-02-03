AEEDC Dubai 2025: Gateway to Dental Innovation

The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai 2025 is poised to open its doors at the Dubai World Trade Centre, hosting 66,000 visitors and participants from 155 nations over three days. This prominent regional event celebrates its 29th edition, showcasing 5,300 brands from over 3,900 global dental companies.

Emphasizing innovation, the conference's theme is 'Education and Exchange of Innovation,' complemented by the exhibition's slogan, 'Leading the Dental World into the Future.' Kuwait, recognized as this year's Guest of Honour, marks the enduring partnership between the UAE and Kuwait, facilitating stronger ties in healthcare and dentistry sectors.

A notable agenda on digital dentistry will feature 75 global leaders in dental technology. Participants will present breakthroughs at the AEEDC Dubai Digital Platform, offering 46 immersive sessions over three days. The event attracts leading experts, presenting an extensive program to advance global dental and oral health solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)