Tokai Optical Sets Focus on Middle East Expansion with New Sharjah Factory

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Middle East and Africa, Tokai Optical, a leading Japanese manufacturer of prescription lenses, has commenced operations at its new factory in Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone). This initiative marks a major milestone in Tokai's regional growth strategy.

With an investment exceeding AED 8 million, the 4,300-square-foot facility was inaugurated earlier this year, boasting a production capacity of over 2,000 ophthalmic lenses per day. The move positions Tokai Optical to capitalise on the burgeoning contact lens market in the region, which industry studies predict will surge from USD 10.23 billion in 2024 to USD 12.24 billion by 2029.

The launch attracted significant attention, with officials such as Ken Okaniwa, Japan's ambassador to the UAE, and Antoine Delcourt, Belgium's ambassador, in attendance. Tokai's decision underscores SAIF Zone's status as a hub for industrial and medical sector innovation, offering a competitive edge with its strategic location, low operating costs, and cutting-edge facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)