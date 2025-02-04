US Military Enhances Deportation Flights to India Amid Trump's Massive Crackdown

In an unprecedented move, a US military plane has been tasked with deporting migrants to India, according to a report by Reuters citing an anonymous US official. This represents the furthest such journey under the Trump administration's current deportation strategy, signaling a significant escalation in immigration operations.

Military flights have notably been used to transport migrants to Central and South America, including Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. These deportations, although effective, come at a high price. A recent flight to Guatemala reportedly cost over $4,675 per migrant, reflecting the costly nature of military involvement in immigration controls.

On January 24, India's Ministry of External Affairs declared its readiness to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who are illegally residing abroad, including in the United States. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the government's stand against illegal immigration, particularly due to its links with organized crime, promising to assist those verified as Indian nationals in returning home.

The White House has labeled this crackdown as the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. As articulated by Karoline Leavitt on social media, this initiative reflects the Trump Administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws rigorously. Over 538 illegal immigrant criminals have been detained, including individuals linked with severe crimes. President Trump reiterates a stern message to deter illegal entry into the United States.

This development aligns with Trump's 2024 presidential promises to declare a national emergency to execute mass deportations of individuals residing illegally in the country. Just days into his administration, executive orders were signed marking the southern border with Mexico as a national emergency zone, reinforcing the administration's strict immigration stance.

