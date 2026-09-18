Kim Yo Jong Blasts US Military Drills

Kim Yo Jong, a pivotal figure in North Korean leadership and sister of leader Kim Jong Un, has sharply criticized US-led multinational military drills, notably the Pacific Vanguard naval exercise, citing them as the primary driver of increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), she declared that there would be irrevocably no alteration in North Korea’s strategic course concerning its nuclear deterrent.

She further warned that North Korea’s armed forces were ready to deploy all necessary means should the nation's military sovereignty and security interests be substantially infringed upon.