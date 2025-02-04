Left Menu

Bhutan King Joins Millions at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, attended the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event, attracting millions from around the world, saw prominent personalities participate. Tight security ensured a peaceful conclusion of the third Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, embarked on a journey from Lucknow to Prayagraj to partake in the Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13. The chief minister extended a grand reception to the king at Lucknow Airport, presenting him with a bouquet of flowers before they embarked on their flight to the spiritual gathering.

Arriving a day earlier in Lucknow, King Wangchuck was warmly welcomed by CM Yogi amidst traditional music and dance. In a social media message, Adityanath expressed heartfelt greetings to the Bhutanese monarch, celebrating the cultural and historical ties shared between the two lands.

The Mahakumbh Mela has witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees, both domestic and international, marking their presence at events, including the recently concluded third 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami. With stringent security checks in place, the Uttar Pradesh government ensured safety and a smooth experience for the multitudes gathering at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

In a symbolic gesture, the state government showered flowers on saints and devotees during the 'Amrit Snan,' marking the height of the spiritual festivities. By noon on Monday, more than 12.5 million individuals had participated, with a large police and security presence securing the grand area of the Mahakumbh fair.

Among those joining the spiritual rituals were prominent public figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other cabinet members. International celebrities like Vinod Bhanushali, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, and actress Dakota Johnson also participated, taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

