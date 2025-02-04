Left Menu

Balochistan's Escalating Road Crisis: Calls for Immediate Action

In Balochistan, road accidents have surged alarmingly, with 1,831 incidents in January alone, causing 2,409 injuries and 39 deaths. Rising public anger demands urgent government intervention to enforce traffic laws and improve road infrastructure, as the region's safety continues to decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:16 IST
Balochistan's Escalating Road Crisis: Calls for Immediate Action
Representative Image (Photo@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A troubling spike in road accidents has been reported in Balochistan. According to the Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) 1122, January witnessed 1,831 traffic incidents, resulting in 2,409 injuries and 39 fatalities. The Balochistan Post identified Lak Pass, Mastung, Kalat, Lasbela, and other areas as significant accident hotspots.

Public frustration has intensified, with growing demands for the federal and provincial governments to enforce traffic laws and enhance road conditions. Widespread traffic law violations and inadequate infrastructure are cited as primary factors in these accidents, says The Balochistan Post. Historical data reveals 402 deaths and about 30,000 injuries from road incidents in 2024, indicating a worsening problem.

Balochistan's infrastructure woes are exacerbated by official neglect, leaving its roads poorly maintained. Despite its strategic importance, the region has not received adequate road safety investments. The lack of emergency medical facilities and driver education further aggravate the high accident rate. Experts urge for a comprehensive road safety strategy to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025