Balochistan's Escalating Road Crisis: Calls for Immediate Action

A troubling spike in road accidents has been reported in Balochistan. According to the Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) 1122, January witnessed 1,831 traffic incidents, resulting in 2,409 injuries and 39 fatalities. The Balochistan Post identified Lak Pass, Mastung, Kalat, Lasbela, and other areas as significant accident hotspots.

Public frustration has intensified, with growing demands for the federal and provincial governments to enforce traffic laws and enhance road conditions. Widespread traffic law violations and inadequate infrastructure are cited as primary factors in these accidents, says The Balochistan Post. Historical data reveals 402 deaths and about 30,000 injuries from road incidents in 2024, indicating a worsening problem.

Balochistan's infrastructure woes are exacerbated by official neglect, leaving its roads poorly maintained. Despite its strategic importance, the region has not received adequate road safety investments. The lack of emergency medical facilities and driver education further aggravate the high accident rate. Experts urge for a comprehensive road safety strategy to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)