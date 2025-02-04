Left Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Sri Lanka on Independence Day

UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with other top leaders, sent congratulatory messages to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on the occasion of Sri Lanka's Independence Day.

04-02-2025
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE has extended warm congratulations to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka to mark the nation's Independence Day, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Joining him, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, also conveyed heartfelt felicitations.

The messages were directed both at President Dissanayake and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, reflecting a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect on this significant national celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

