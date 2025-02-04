UAE Leaders Congratulate Sri Lanka on Independence Day

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE has extended warm congratulations to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka to mark the nation's Independence Day, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Joining him, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, alongside Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, also conveyed heartfelt felicitations.

The messages were directed both at President Dissanayake and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, reflecting a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect on this significant national celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)