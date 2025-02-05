Egypt's Foreign Minister's Diplomatic Visit to India: Strengthening Historical Ties

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, will embark on a diplomatic visit to India from February 6 to 7. The visit aims to bolster the longstanding relationship between the two nations, with significant historical connections dating back to ancient times.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi early on February 6, Dr. Abdelatty is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His itinerary also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat to pay homage, followed by talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the evening.

The visit underscores the continued cooperation between Egypt and India, reflecting their shared history, which saw the establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level in 1947 and their role as founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement. Recent interactions, including a State Visit by PM Modi in June 2023, have elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

