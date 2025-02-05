Left Menu

J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda

Jammu and Kashmir activist Javed Beigh condemns Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as a facade designed for domestic propaganda. He argues that the event disregards the true concerns of Kashmir's people and serves to fuel misinformation and tensions. Beigh accuses Pakistan of exploiting the day to promote extremist agendas and vilify India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:43 IST
J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda
Political activist Javed Beigh (Image Credit: X/@JavedBeigh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir political activist Javed Beigh has launched a strong attack against Pakistan for its observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. Beigh dismisses the day as meaningless propaganda that fails to address the genuine concerns of the region's people, instead serving to rally Pakistanis around a manipulated narrative.

Beigh criticizes the day as a theatrical presentation, claiming it is merely for Pakistani domestic consumption and has no real connection to the realities faced by Kashmiris. He argues that the majority of Kashmir's population, regardless of religion, remains indifferent to Pakistan's show of solidarity, even during historical conflicts.

Beigh further condemns the event, drawing attention to extremist groups exploiting the day to raise funds under the guise of supporting Kashmir. He accuses Pakistan of misleading its citizens about its role in the region's unrest, alleging the existence of terror training camps and the spread of misinformation to incite hatred against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025