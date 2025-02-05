J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda

Jammu and Kashmir political activist Javed Beigh has launched a strong attack against Pakistan for its observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. Beigh dismisses the day as meaningless propaganda that fails to address the genuine concerns of the region's people, instead serving to rally Pakistanis around a manipulated narrative.

Beigh criticizes the day as a theatrical presentation, claiming it is merely for Pakistani domestic consumption and has no real connection to the realities faced by Kashmiris. He argues that the majority of Kashmir's population, regardless of religion, remains indifferent to Pakistan's show of solidarity, even during historical conflicts.

Beigh further condemns the event, drawing attention to extremist groups exploiting the day to raise funds under the guise of supporting Kashmir. He accuses Pakistan of misleading its citizens about its role in the region's unrest, alleging the existence of terror training camps and the spread of misinformation to incite hatred against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)