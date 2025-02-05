Left Menu

Sheikha Jawaher Appointed Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Honorary President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter by an Emiri Decree issued by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. The decree underscores the ongoing development and support for creative efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:24 IST
President of Sharjah Creative Quarter (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development for Sharjah's cultural landscape, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah and Supreme Council Member, has issued an Emiri Decree. The decree sees H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi appointed as the Honorary President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter.

This appointment highlights the emirate's steadfast commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the region. The Sharjah Creative Quarter is envisioned as a hub for artistic and intellectual growth, spearheading initiatives that cultivate a thriving cultural scene.

With Sheikha Jawaher at the helm, expectations are high for a surge in creative projects and collaborations that will elevate Sharjah's status as a beacon of culture in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

