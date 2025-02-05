Left Menu

UAE Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Rights and Regional Peace

The UAE has reaffirmed its dedication to regional stability, emphasizing its support for Palestinian rights and a two-state solution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for intensified international efforts, asserting the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve Middle Eastern conflicts and protect civilian rights amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:08 IST
UAE Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Rights and Regional Peace
Representative Image (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its unwavering support for establishing regional peace and stability by upholding Palestinian rights. In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the UAE's commitment to the two-state solution as essential for genuine resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Emphasizing its advocacy for dialogue, the UAE called for international collaboration to tackle the enduring challenges in the Middle East. The Ministry underscored that diplomatic engagement is crucial for advancing a comprehensive peace process, urging the global community to address the root causes of the long-standing conflict.

The statement also firmly rejected infringements on Palestinian rights and settlement activities that destabilize the region. The Ministry called on global entities, including the United Nations, to act against illegal practices and emphasized the importance of delivering humanitarian aid safely to conflict areas like the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

