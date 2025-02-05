UAE Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Rights and Regional Peace

The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its unwavering support for establishing regional peace and stability by upholding Palestinian rights. In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the UAE's commitment to the two-state solution as essential for genuine resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Emphasizing its advocacy for dialogue, the UAE called for international collaboration to tackle the enduring challenges in the Middle East. The Ministry underscored that diplomatic engagement is crucial for advancing a comprehensive peace process, urging the global community to address the root causes of the long-standing conflict.

The statement also firmly rejected infringements on Palestinian rights and settlement activities that destabilize the region. The Ministry called on global entities, including the United Nations, to act against illegal practices and emphasized the importance of delivering humanitarian aid safely to conflict areas like the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)