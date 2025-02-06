Illuminating Sharjah: The 2025 Sharjah Lights Festival
The Sharjah Lights Festival 2025, themed 'Lights Unite Us', promises mesmerizing light shows across 12 locations in Sharjah. This 14th edition introduces innovative ideas and technologies, enhancing the visitor experience. The event also features a Lights Village with over 70 creative establishments offering unique light displays.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sharjah is set to dazzle with the 2025 edition of the Sharjah Lights Festival, announced by Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The festival, entering its 14th year under the theme 'Lights Unite Us', will feature enchanting light displays across 12 dynamic locations throughout the emirate.
The event is designed to challenge the norm with innovative ideas and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring an awe-inspiring experience for all visitors. Al Midfa stated that this year's festival aims to deliver an unforgettable spectacle, further elevating its status as a world-class event.
A notable addition is the Lights Village, showcasing over 70 small and medium-sized businesses, each offering unique light experiences and artistic flair. With different stories, facades, and experiences, every venue promises a distinct offering for attendees.
