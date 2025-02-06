Left Menu

Tharoor Questions US Deportation Methods Amid Indian Migrant Concerns

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his concerns over the forced deportation of Indian migrants from the US, criticizing the use of military aircraft and handcuffing, while also emphasizing the need for an updated immigration bill in India. Tharoor urged humane deportation processes and stressed India's obligations to its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:32 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A US military aircraft carrying more than 100 Indian citizens, alleged to have illegally migrated, arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remarked that although the US holds the right to deport individuals illegally residing there, the manner of deportation was deemed "unnecessary" for non-criminals.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor emphasized that deportations should occur on commercial or civilian flights, criticizing the current approach under President Biden's administration, where over 1100 Indians were deported in 2024. Despite understanding the legality, Tharoor condemned the use of military planes and handcuffs as "quite unnecessary."

Tharoor addressed long-standing calls for an updated immigration bill, referencing outdated policies since 1983, stressing that deportation is only one aspect of broader immigration challenges. He highlighted the lack of progress on promised legislation and encouraged a more dignified treatment of deported individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

