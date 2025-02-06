Relief and Uncertainty as 104 Indian Nationals Deported from US Arrive Home
Following the deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the US, families express relief at their arrival in Amritsar and Ahmedabad. Calls escalate for diplomatic interventions between India's PM Modi and US President Trump to address illegal immigration and deportation issues.
- Country:
- India
Relief and uncertainty unfolded at Ahmedabad airport as 104 Indian nationals deported from the United States arrived back on home soil. Among them was a young woman whose family rejoiced at her safe return, a sentiment shared by others whose relatives were aboard the US military aircraft.
At the heart of the unfolding situation, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in high-level talks with US President Donald Trump. Dhaliwal emphasized Trump's relationship with Modi, asserting that their rapport should facilitate a resolution for the issue of deported Indians.
A US Embassy spokesperson reiterated a firm stance on immigration laws, sending a strong message against illegal migration. As families react to the uncertain future of their loved ones, the diplomatic stakes rise on the need for a collaborative solution to this ongoing challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.