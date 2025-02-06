Relief and Uncertainty as 104 Indian Nationals Deported from US Arrive Home

Relief and uncertainty unfolded at Ahmedabad airport as 104 Indian nationals deported from the United States arrived back on home soil. Among them was a young woman whose family rejoiced at her safe return, a sentiment shared by others whose relatives were aboard the US military aircraft.

At the heart of the unfolding situation, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in high-level talks with US President Donald Trump. Dhaliwal emphasized Trump's relationship with Modi, asserting that their rapport should facilitate a resolution for the issue of deported Indians.

A US Embassy spokesperson reiterated a firm stance on immigration laws, sending a strong message against illegal migration. As families react to the uncertain future of their loved ones, the diplomatic stakes rise on the need for a collaborative solution to this ongoing challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)