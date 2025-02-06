Left Menu

Building Bridges: 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference Sparks Educational Collaboration

The first-ever India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference in New Delhi focused on advancing educational ties by exploring higher education cooperation, innovation, and mutual recognition of degrees. The event was organized under the India-Arab memorandum, with officials discussing strategies and frameworks for faculty exchange, curriculum development, and scientific research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:11 IST
Building Bridges: 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference Sparks Educational Collaboration
1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference held in Delhi (Image Credit: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference took place in New Delhi on February 5-6, marking a new chapter in educational collaboration between the regions. Organized under the Executive Program of the Memorandum of Cooperation, the event featured high-profile addresses by key stakeholders.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and Libya's Education Minister Imran Muhamed Al-Qeeb led the discussions, with contributions from heads of educational institutions. The sessions covered higher education cooperation, innovation in learning, and the mutual recognition of academic qualifications.

Concluding on February 6, the conference emphasized frameworks for faculty and student exchanges, while fostering a vision for future collaboration. As highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative aims to extend educational partnerships beyond national borders, laying the groundwork for impactful cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025