Left Menu

US Deportation of Indian Nationals Sparks Policy Debate

The US deportation of 104 Indian nationals has reignited discussions on immigration policies. The US State Department stresses its focus on preventing illegal migration, while India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, emphasizes the obligation of countries to reclaim their citizens and ensure humane deportation procedures in collaboration with US authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:56 IST
US Deportation of Indian Nationals Sparks Policy Debate
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid the recent deportation of Indians from the United States, the US State Department has reiterated its stance on curbing illegal migration, emphasizing that only human traffickers benefit from mass migration. A statement posted on X highlighted the Trump administration's dedication to protecting national borders and citizens.

The US Air Force repatriated 104 Indian nationals in a flight that landed in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday, amid ongoing concerns over illegal migration. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, countries have a responsibility to reclaim their citizens if found residing illegally abroad.

Jaishankar, addressing the Rajya Sabha, clarified that the deportation process is managed by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and follows procedures effective since 2012. He assured that safeguards are in place, ensuring that women and children are not restrained and that deportees' needs are addressed during transit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025