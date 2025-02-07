US Deportation of Indian Nationals Sparks Policy Debate

Amid the recent deportation of Indians from the United States, the US State Department has reiterated its stance on curbing illegal migration, emphasizing that only human traffickers benefit from mass migration. A statement posted on X highlighted the Trump administration's dedication to protecting national borders and citizens.

The US Air Force repatriated 104 Indian nationals in a flight that landed in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday, amid ongoing concerns over illegal migration. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, countries have a responsibility to reclaim their citizens if found residing illegally abroad.

Jaishankar, addressing the Rajya Sabha, clarified that the deportation process is managed by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and follows procedures effective since 2012. He assured that safeguards are in place, ensuring that women and children are not restrained and that deportees' needs are addressed during transit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)