Protests Renew Global Call for Justice on Ghulja Massacre Anniversary

On the 28th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, Rushan Abbas led a protest in Washington, DC, condemning China's ongoing human rights abuses against Uyghurs. She urged global action, highlighting the brutality of the 1997 crackdown. Worldwide calls for accountability against China's regime are intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:51 IST
Uyghur activist leads protest at Chinese embassy on 28th Anniversary of Ghulja massacre (Photo/RushanAbbas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant demonstration marking the 28th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, spearheaded a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC. The rally condemned China's persistent human rights violations and genocide against Uyghurs in East Turkestan.

Abbas underscored the severity of the 1997 crackdown on Uyghur protestors in a statement on X. "In 1997, Uyghurs demanding justice were met with bullets and torture. Instead of abating, the oppression has intensified," she noted, emphasizing the cost of global inaction in human lives. Abbas called for urgent international intervention, as silence reinforces the Chinese regime's impunity.

Abbas's call was echoed by over 1,200 exiled Uyghurs who protested in solidarity outside the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul. The Ghulja Massacre remains a poignant symbol of Uyghur resistance and their enduring struggle for justice, amplifying demands for accountability from China's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

