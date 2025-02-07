Left Menu

AEEDC Dubai 2025: A Historic Turnout Marks New Benchmarks in Dentistry

The 29th edition of AEEDC Dubai concluded, bringing exceptional trade deals worth over AED20 billion. The event gathered 85,000 participants from 177 countries, showcasing 5,328 brands. This annual gathering enhances UAE's status in global dentistry, medical tourism, and healthcare innovation.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, known as AEEDC Dubai 2025, drew to a close with record-breaking outcomes. The event, held in Dubai, saw deals exceeding AED20 billion, cementing its stature as a pivotal gathering in the dental industry.

With more than 85,000 participants hailing from 177 countries, the event became a global convergence point, showcasing 5,328 brands from 3,924 international companies. Amb Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), emphasized its achievements, underscoring the UAE's emergence as a nucleus for dentistry and healthcare innovation.

Highlights of the event included the 22nd Annual Meeting of the GSDA, which prioritized global collaboration in dental education and research. Prof. Abdullah R. Alshammery, the Scientific Chairman, highlighted the alliance's advancing role in strengthening dental education and preventive measures worldwide. AEEDC Dubai 2025 reaffirmed its title as the world's premier dental event, propelling forward strategic alliances and industry innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

