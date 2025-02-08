Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Greek FM's Transformative Visit to India

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with Indian counterparts in India to reinforce bilateral relations. Discussions focused on the India-Middle-East Europe Economic Corridor and developments in key regions. Greece's recent membership in the UN Security Council and initiatives for economic cooperation were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:38 IST
Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit from February 5 to 7. The talks spanned the comprehensive spectrum of bilateral relations between Greece and India, with a focus on the India-Middle-East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and developments in the Indo-Pacific and East Mediterranean regions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments. They concluded that the IMEC will enhance connectivity. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar conveyed congratulations to Greece on securing a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2025-26.

The meetings assessed ongoing activities under the bilateral strategic partnership, following recent high-level visits. Emphasis was laid on bolstering economic ties to double bilateral trade by 2030. Institutional frameworks, such as the Joint Economic Committee, were highlighted for their role in advancing trade and investment. Both ministers underscored their commitment to international maritime laws, and plans for a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement were discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

