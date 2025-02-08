Left Menu

Unifying Protest: PTI and Allies Rally Against Alleged Election Malpractice in Sindh

PTI Sindh, along with allies like Jamaat-e-Islami and the Grand Democratic Alliance, will mark February 8 as Black Day. They protest alleged election rigging, socio-economic issues, and government policies in Sindh. Demonstrations aim to demand transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

  • Pakistan

In a significant development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, in collaboration with other political factions, is set to observe February 8 as Black Day, spotlighting their accusation of a stolen mandate. Led by prominent figures such as Haleem Adil Sheikh, Raja Azhar, and Arsalan Khalid, PTI organized a protest rally in Karachi.

Participating members, including elected representatives from national and provincial assemblies, displayed Form 45 on their vehicles as proof of their claimed victories. They alleged that certain individuals accessed assembly positions through vote rigging. This rally traversed the streets of Karachi, aiming to garner public support against what PTI alleges was electoral fraud.

Echoing this sentiment, Jamaat-e-Islami's leader, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has called for a similar observance of Black Day. A significant protest is planned outside the Sindh Election Commission to mark the rigging of the 2024 elections. Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance also announced its intention to observe Black Day, criticizing election rigging and various socio-economic grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

