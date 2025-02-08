Tragic Turn: Arrests in Karachi After 7-Year-Old's Murder Unraveled

In a tragic development, Karachi police have made multiple arrests linked to the chilling kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old madrassa student Sarim. Authorities apprehended several suspects, including minors, after a police raid in North Karachi, according to ARY News reports.

The operation led to heightened tensions between the police and the families of the detained individuals. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to unearth further details about the case. Notably, on January 31, police raided the residence of Sarim's madrassa teacher in connection to his disappearance and subsequent murder, ARY News disclosed.

Law enforcement, assisted by female officers, conducted searches of Sarim's relatives' quarters and his teacher's room. Earlier raids uncovered medications and explicit videos believed to have been filmed by the teacher himself, adding a gruesome layer to the investigation.

The investigation's progress has been hampered by delays in forensic analysis, as the lab requires additional time. Samples taken from Sarim's body suffered from water damage, complicating DNA extraction, according to police sources.

An official underscored the significance of DNA in pinpointing the perpetrator. Forensic examination of Sarim's clothing continues, and authorities remain hopeful of retrieving crucial DNA evidence. Meanwhile, items have been recovered from the residence and phone of the child's tutor, who remains a person of interest in the case.

A medical post-mortem on January 20 confirmed that Sarim suffered sexual abuse and was murdered. SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider confirmed the findings, stating Sarim was raped, tortured, and killed on January 15 before being disposed of in a water tank five days later.

The post-mortem revelations suggested the child endured captivity during his 11-day absence before his tragic end. The community and authorities continue to seek justice for young Sarim amid the unfolding investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)