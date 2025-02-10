Escalating Human Rights Crisis in Balochistan: A Grim Reality

Human rights violations are alarmingly escalating in Balochistan, with cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances starkly illustrating the region's deteriorating situation. A recent report from Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, documents claims implicating Pakistani soldiers and state-supported groups in numerous arbitrarily imposed detentions, abductions, and murders across Balochistan and parts of Sindh.

The report reveals that in January 2025 alone, 107 enforced disappearances were recorded in 14 districts of Balochistan. The Kech district reported the highest number, with 30 individuals missing, followed by Awaran with 14, Dera Bugti with 11, and both Panjgur and Gwadar with 10 each. Sindh recorded two similar cases. Furthermore, the report highlights eight instances of extrajudicial killings, including Zakria Zaheer in Gwadar and Muhammad, son of Rozi, who was executed in front of his family in Mand tehsil.

Victims like Jehanzaib Baloch and Itefaq Ahmed represent many others whose fates are sealed by tragic circumstances; Jehanzaib died after being struck by a vehicle during a peaceful protest, while Ahmed was allegedly killed in a staged explosion in Turbat. The harrowing abduction and subsequent death of Pindok, son of Soomar, who was tortured and executed, underscores the severity of these state-backed atrocities. Human rights organizations persistently call for international intervention as families endure the trauma of uncertainty surrounding their missing loved ones.

