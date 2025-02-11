Left Menu

Egypt Calls for United Front to Uphold Palestinian Rights Amid Middle East Crisis

Egypt has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the Palestinian right to return, self-determination, and statehood. It urges a united global vision to resolve the Palestinian issue and insists on compliance with international law, emphasizing the need for a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

In a firm declaration, Egypt has reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state. The announcement came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Egypt stressing that a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is crucial for regional and global peace.

Highlighting the Palestinian people's enduring struggle, Egypt urged the international community to rally together behind a political vision that addresses the historic injustices faced by Palestinians. The emphasis was on safeguarding inalienable rights, including the contentious issues of land and independence.

Egypt underscored its enduring dedication to the right of return for Palestinian refugees, anchoring its stance in international laws and agreements, including pertinent United Nations resolutions. Calling for continued cooperation with global allies, Egypt aims to achieve a fair and lasting peace in the region, advocating for a Palestinian state demarcated by the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.

