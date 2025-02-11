Modi Envisions AI as Humanity's Future Code

In a compelling address at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that AI is scripting the 'code for humanity in this century.' He underscored AI's distinct trajectory compared to other technological advances, noting its rapid development and deployment at an unprecedented scale.

Expressing appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for co-hosting the summit, Modi stated that AI is reshaping global politics, economies, and societies. He highlighted AI's potential to transform millions of lives by enhancing sectors like health, education, and agriculture, while accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Modi acknowledged AI's potential disruption to the job market, advocating for the urgent need to invest in upskilling and reskilling people for an AI-driven future. Additionally, he stressed the importance of building unbiased data sets, democratizing technology, and developing people-centric applications while addressing cybersecurity, disinformation, and deepfake threats.

Focusing on governance, Modi emphasized collective global efforts to develop standards that align with shared values, ensuring equitable access to AI advancements, especially for the Global South. He also shared India's initiatives, like building a large language model and public-private partnerships, to contribute to a universally beneficial AI future.

Arriving in France to co-chair the summit, Modi received a warm welcome from French officials and the Indian diaspora, marking India's growing prominence in the global AI landscape.

