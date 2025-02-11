France and India Forge Path in Digital Future through Joint Initiatives

Mediawen's Founder and CEO, Erwan de Kerautem, expressed strong support for joint digital initiatives between France and India. He highlighted the shared admiration for Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and envisions a collaborative pathway for digital innovation through deeper partnerships.

In a detailed discussion with ANI, Kerautem shed light on Mediawen's partnerships with Indian companies like Reverie and Braahmam International. Through these partnerships, Mediawen has successfully implemented localization capabilities for 11 Indian languages, enhancing translation, transcription, and speech synthesis services. Reverie's focus on digitizing Indian languages aligns well with Mediawen's vision, fostering efficient collaboration aimed at tackling various sectors including education and marketing.

At the upcoming AI Action Summit, co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France's President Emmanuel Macron, both nations aim to address key AI and digital issues like data privacy, sovereignty, and inclusivity. As global leaders convene, Erwan de Kerautem reiterated the value of Indo-French partnerships in addressing shared challenges of the digital age.

