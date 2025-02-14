Left Menu

Dubai's World Government Summit 2026: Shaping Future Governance

The World Government Summit 2026, supported by top UAE leadership, is set to occur from February 3-5. The event aims to enhance global governance through partnerships, knowledge exchange, and innovative business models, bringing together diverse global leaders to address emerging challenges and future opportunities in government systems.

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The World Government Summit (WGS) 2026 is scheduled to take place in Dubai from February 3rd to 5th. Directed by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this summit underscores the UAE's dedication to revolutionizing global partnerships and exchanging invaluable expertise for the future of humanity.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad Al Gergawi, highlighted the summit's role as an essential platform for international collaboration and government innovation. The previous edition strengthened global partnerships and contributed significantly to governmental advancements and sustainable development, showcasing the event's role in shaping strategic governmental policies and visions.

The upcoming summit will tackle critical future challenges by stimulating human intellect and anticipating emerging issues. It aims to transform these challenges into global opportunities, promoting progress. The event will gather over 6,000 participants, including key global leaders, to ensure effective governance systems continue to evolve for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

