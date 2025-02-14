Dubai's World Government Summit 2026: Shaping Future Governance

The World Government Summit (WGS) 2026 is scheduled to take place in Dubai from February 3rd to 5th. Directed by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this summit underscores the UAE's dedication to revolutionizing global partnerships and exchanging invaluable expertise for the future of humanity.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad Al Gergawi, highlighted the summit's role as an essential platform for international collaboration and government innovation. The previous edition strengthened global partnerships and contributed significantly to governmental advancements and sustainable development, showcasing the event's role in shaping strategic governmental policies and visions.

The upcoming summit will tackle critical future challenges by stimulating human intellect and anticipating emerging issues. It aims to transform these challenges into global opportunities, promoting progress. The event will gather over 6,000 participants, including key global leaders, to ensure effective governance systems continue to evolve for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)