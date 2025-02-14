FOCP Amplifies Cancer Awareness with Landmark Initiatives in Gulf Cancer Week 2025

In a robust show of commitment to cancer advocacy, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is conducting a host of impactful initiatives throughout February 2025, celebrating the 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week. This year's theme, #YourHealthInYourAwareness, unites patients, survivors, and the broader UAE community in efforts to emphasize cancer prevention and treatment awareness.

The first two weekends of February witnessed FOCP's decisive push for early cancer detection. The organization participated in Cancer Run 2025 by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi on February 1st, where its mobile clinics offered essential breast screening services to women aged 20 and above. A subsequent cancer run event at Dubai Design District on February 8 saw continued free screenings courtesy of FOCP's mobile clinic.

Further reinforcing its mandate, FOCP's state-of-the-art mobile clinic provided necessary screenings during the 12th Annual Marathon by Friends of Arthritis Patients in Al Mamzar, Sharjah. Collaborating with the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, FOCP also partook in the Sharjah Light Festival, illuminating key landmarks with Gulf Cancer Awareness Week emblems. Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, underscored the strategic efforts as pivotal in expanding outreach and aiding cancer advocacy across borders.

