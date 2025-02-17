Eyal Zamir Appointed New IDF Chief Amid Calls for Inquiry

In a significant appointment, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir has been approved as the new chief of staff for the Israel Defense Forces, succeeding Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, who is resigning amidst criticism over the military's recent shortcomings.

Lt.-Gen. Halevi, who publicly announced his resignation on January 21, will officially step down on March 5. Zamir, aged 59, ascends to this critical role boasting a comprehensive military career. His journey began in Eilat and saw him rise through the ranks of the Armored Corps after enlisting in 1984. His notable past roles include serving as Netanyahu's military secretary and deputy chief of staff.

The choice of Zamir coincides with increasing public pressure for the government to establish an independent commission to examine military and political failures, following calls for accountability. Such a commission would operate with autonomy, investigating and summoning witnesses per a Supreme Court justice's supervision. Despite recommendations from previous inquiries, government actions often remain discretionary, as seen from the aftermath of the Mount Meron tragedy inquiry.

