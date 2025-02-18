China Raises Concerns Over India's Border Markings in Bangladesh Textbooks
China has objected to the depiction of its borders with India in Bangladesh textbooks, urging corrections in line with the 'One-China policy.' While Bangladesh reaffirms this policy, it plans no immediate changes. Meanwhile, China offers assistance on Bangladesh's Teesta River project and engages in arms and aircraft sales talks.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
China has raised objections to the depiction of its borders with India as drawn in Bangladeshi textbooks. The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, outlined these concerns at a press conference in Dhaka, citing inaccuracies in how Chinese territories, including Hong Kong, are represented.
Wen emphasized the importance of the 'One-China policy' as a critical diplomatic principle embraced by Bangladesh and the global community. The Bangladeshi government, while committed to this policy, has made no public comments. An anonymous official noted that the disputed map aligns with Indian border claims.
Despite China's concerns, Bangladesh intends to maintain its current representation of borders unless inconsistencies with the 'One-China policy' are found. Additionally, China has expressed readiness to implement Bangladesh's Teesta River initiative and is in talks about arms and aircraft sales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Bangladesh
- India
- Maps
- One-China policy
- Borders
- Teesta River
- Arms sales
- Aircraft
- Relations
ALSO READ
MP Calls for Stand on Immigration: A Clash of Borders and Morals
Crossing Borders for Spiritual Peace: Pakistani Hindus at Maha Kumbh
No Indian security, peace in isolation. Security, stability&peace are shared constructs, that transcend national borders: Rajnath Singh.
Tariff Tensions: The Ripple Effect Across Borders
Bridging Borders: India Launches EFTA Business Platform