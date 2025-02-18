Left Menu

China Raises Concerns Over India's Border Markings in Bangladesh Textbooks

China has objected to the depiction of its borders with India in Bangladesh textbooks, urging corrections in line with the 'One-China policy.' While Bangladesh reaffirms this policy, it plans no immediate changes. Meanwhile, China offers assistance on Bangladesh's Teesta River project and engages in arms and aircraft sales talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:25 IST
Ambassador Yao Wen. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

China has raised objections to the depiction of its borders with India as drawn in Bangladeshi textbooks. The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, outlined these concerns at a press conference in Dhaka, citing inaccuracies in how Chinese territories, including Hong Kong, are represented.

Wen emphasized the importance of the 'One-China policy' as a critical diplomatic principle embraced by Bangladesh and the global community. The Bangladeshi government, while committed to this policy, has made no public comments. An anonymous official noted that the disputed map aligns with Indian border claims.

Despite China's concerns, Bangladesh intends to maintain its current representation of borders unless inconsistencies with the 'One-China policy' are found. Additionally, China has expressed readiness to implement Bangladesh's Teesta River initiative and is in talks about arms and aircraft sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

